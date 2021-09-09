 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree in St. Francois County
0 comments

Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree in St. Francois County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after he hit a tree in St. Francois County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The victim is identified as Rex E. Tschikof, 45, of Bonne Terre, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tschikof was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson cruiser about 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was heading west on Silver Springs Road when his motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, west of Berry Road.

The patrol said he hit a tree and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What Gabe Fleisher's parents told him about 9/11

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News