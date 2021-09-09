Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree in St. Francois County

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after he hit a tree in St. Francois County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The victim is identified as Rex E. Tschikof, 45, of Bonne Terre, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tschikof was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson cruiser about 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was heading west on Silver Springs Road when his motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, west of Berry Road.

The patrol said he hit a tree and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.