A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in South Roxana, and police in the Metro East said they arrested the suspected driver early Friday.

The man who died was Charles Taylor, 28, of Maryville, Illinois.

Taylor was on a motorcycle that was struck at Highway 111 and Lakefront Drive about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He died at a hospital.

South Roxana police Chief Bob Coles said several agencies helped track the driver who fled.

Authorities found him and his vehicle early Friday, some 10 hours after the crash. Coles said officers will be seeking charges against the driver.