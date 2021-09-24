Motorcyclist killed in collision with cargo van on Lincoln County highway

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he collided with a cargo van on Highway 47, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 54-year-old Jeffrey W. Hamlett of Troy, Missouri.
Hamlett was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. His motorcycle hit a van that turned in front of him on the highway.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 47, west of Ridge Road.
The patrol said the motorcycle was heading west and a 2012 Ford Econoline cargo van was heading east.
The van made a left turn, into the path of the motorcycle, police said. The front of the van hit the motorcycle, throwing Hamlett off the motorcycle. He died at the scene.
The 24-year-old man driving the van is from the St. Louis area.
Hamlett's death will be added to the grim statistics in Missouri showing an uptick in motorcyclist deaths in the year since the Legislature relaxed laws on helmets. The law changed in August 2020, allowing people 26 years and older to ride without a helmet if they have proof of medical insurance.
There were 126 deaths in the prior 12-month period, and 131 in the 12 months since helmets became optional, according to unofficial crash data through late August. Injuries were also up.
Additionally, the state reported in early September a 27% jump in motorcyclist fatalities this year, compared with the same period a year ago.