Motorcyclist killed in collision with cargo van on Lincoln County highway

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he collided with a cargo van on Highway 47, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 54-year-old Jeffrey W. Hamlett of Troy, Missouri.

Hamlett was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. His motorcycle hit a van that turned in front of him on the highway.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 47, west of Ridge Road.

The patrol said the motorcycle was heading west and a 2012 Ford Econoline cargo van was heading east.

The van made a left turn, into the path of the motorcycle, police said. The front of the van hit the motorcycle, throwing Hamlett off the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The 24-year-old man driving the van is from the St. Louis area.