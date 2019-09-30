A High Ridge man was killed Sunday evening when his motorcycle struck a pickup truck, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Douglas B. Morris, 52, was westbound on Highway 30 at Northwest Boulevard at 7 p.m. when a pickup truck stopped for a traffic signal, the patrol said.
Morris swerved his motorcycle to the right to try to avoid a collision, and the motorcycle started to slide. The front struck the back of the pickup truck, and Morris was thrown off his motorcycle, the patrol said.
The truck's driver suffered minor injuries.