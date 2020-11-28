Motorcyclist killed in crash in Princeton Heights in St. Louis Friday evening

Investigators were working to identify a man who was killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in south St. Louis.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on South Kingshighway Boulevard and Holly Hills Avenue. A man, 57, driving a minivan facing southbound Kingshighway pulled away from the curb to make a U-turn to go northbound.

The man riding a motorcycle was going south and hit the driver’s door of the minivan while it was making the turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.