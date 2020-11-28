 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Princeton Heights in St. Louis Friday evening
Investigators were working to identify a man who was killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in south St. Louis.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on South Kingshighway Boulevard and Holly Hills Avenue. A man, 57, driving a minivan facing southbound Kingshighway pulled away from the curb to make a U-turn to go northbound.

The man riding a motorcycle was going south and hit the driver’s door of the minivan while it was making the turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash
