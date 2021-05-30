Motorcyclist killed in crash in Union

UNION — A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a sedan on Highway 50 on Friday evening, police said.
Bret Messling, 24, of Union was driving west on his motorcycle on Highway 50 near South Washington Avenue when a car pulled out of a parking lot and into Messling's path.
The motorcycle collided with the sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Union police responded to the scene at about 6 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation.
Rachel Rice
