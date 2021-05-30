 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Union
0 comments

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Union

{{featured_button_text}}

UNION — A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a sedan on Highway 50 on Friday evening, police said.

Bret Messling, 24, of Union was driving west on his motorcycle on Highway 50 near South Washington Avenue when a car pulled out of a parking lot and into Messling's path.

The motorcycle collided with the sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Union police responded to the scene at about 6 p.m.  

The crash is still under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Public School students graduate in-person at Busch Stadium

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports