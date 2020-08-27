 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 141 in Jefferson County
0 comments

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 141 in Jefferson County

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Highway 141 in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Alex T. Maloy, 27, of the St. Louis area.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane.

Maloy was on a 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 sport motorcycle, heading north, when he lost control, police said. The motorcycle ran off the road, and Maloy was thrown off. He was wearing a helmet. Maloy was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports