Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 141 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Highway 141 in Jefferson County, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Alex T. Maloy, 27, of the St. Louis area.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane.
Maloy was on a 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 sport motorcycle, heading north, when he lost control, police said. The motorcycle ran off the road, and Maloy was thrown off. He was wearing a helmet. Maloy was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South.
