ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist died in a collision early Friday in St. Louis.
Jaimon Coles, 23, of Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash about 12:30 a.m. Friday at Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue, according to St. Louis Police.
Coles was southbound on Leanor K. Sullivan when he struck the back of a stopped Jeep Patriot and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.
The driver of the jeep was not injured. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police investigators.
Coles lived in the 400 block of Brotherton Lane in Ferguson, police said.