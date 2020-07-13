Motorcyclist killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when he ran off a Franklin County highway and hit a sign, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Garrett B. Kennedy, 28, of St. Clair, Missouri.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 47 at Green Cedar Drive.

Kennedy was riding a 2004 Suzuki Hayabusa, a sport bike motorcycle, north on Highway 47. Authorities said the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit the sign.

Kennedy was thrown from the motorcycle. Police said he was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead about 3:30 p.m.