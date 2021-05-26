 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on I-55 in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County. 

Police are looking for the driver of a black Honda Accord, 2013 to 2017 model, that they say drove away after hitting the motorcyclist. 

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between the Butler Hill and Meramec Bottom Road exits on the southbound side of the highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Prior to the crash the Honda Accord was speeding and weaving through traffic, police say. 

The driver of the motorcycle has not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

