Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 44 crash in Webster Groves identified
Updated at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday with the name of the man killed.

WEBSTER GROVES — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 44 in Webster Groves.

Webster Groves police say Ryan J. Hemkens, 41, of Eureka, left the roadway on a motorcycle and crashed on I-44, just east of Elm Avenue about 6:25 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Hemkens was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. 

Webster Groves police are still investigating the cause of the crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed it to contact the department at (314) 645-3000.

Check back for updates.

