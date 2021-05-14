Motorcyclist killed in Metro East by hit-and-run driver

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A motorcyclist from East Carondelet died after being struck Friday by an apparent hit-and-run driver in Dupo, Illinois, authorities said.

Gerald I. Foutch, 63, was found near Water and North Main streets about 3 a.m. Friday. He had been riding a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County sheriff's office said Foutch died at the scene.

Cahokia police later stopped the driver of a red 1998 Mercury Mountaineer who was suspected of being involved in the crash.

Police took the driver into custody and continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed. Once police determine who was at fault, Fleshren said investigators will present the case to prosecutors for consideration of charges.