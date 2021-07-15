Motorcyclist killed in north St. Louis collision

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in a collision with a car in the 2500 block of North Grand Boulevard, police said.

James Frenchie, 46, of the 10000 block of Hallstead Drive in St. Louis County, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Frenchie and another motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, were riding their Harley-Davidsons north on North Grand when a Volkswagen Passat traveling south on North Grand began turning left onto Montgomery Street. Both of the motorcycles slammed into the side of the Passat.

Police responded to the scene about 12:45 a.m. Both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital where Frenchie was pronounced dead and the other man was listed in critical condition but stable. The driver of the Passat, a 41-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

