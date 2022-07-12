 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in St. Charles County crash

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing along Missouri Highway 94 in St. Charles County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Michael A. Gray, 64, of Foristell, Missouri.

Gray was riding a 2017 Yamaha XSR900 motorcycle west on Highway 94 when he lost control about 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Gray was traveling too fast for conditions, police said, and the motorcycle ran off the road west of Highway V and hit a traffic sign.

Gray was thrown off the motorcycle, hitting another traffic sign, and died at the scene. He had been wearing a helmet, police said.

