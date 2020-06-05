You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County
0 comments

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County

Subscribe for $1 a month

MADISON COUNTY — A motorcyclist from East Alton was killed early Friday in a collision with a pickup truck in Madison County, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said Samuel J. Sparks, 31, was driving an unregistered dirt bike with no lights south on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive shortly after midnight. Police said a northbound pickup truck driven by Mark A. Randle, 53 of Bethalto, struck Sparks' bike as Sparks made a left turn. Sparks died later at a hospital.

Randle refused medical treatment, police said.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports