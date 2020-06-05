Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A motorcyclist from East Alton was killed early Friday in a collision with a pickup truck in Madison County, authorities said.
Illinois State Police said Samuel J. Sparks, 31, was driving an unregistered dirt bike with no lights south on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive shortly after midnight. Police said a northbound pickup truck driven by Mark A. Randle, 53 of Bethalto, struck Sparks' bike as Sparks made a left turn. Sparks died later at a hospital.
Randle refused medical treatment, police said.
