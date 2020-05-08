Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a Washington County crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Daniel F. Ward, 34, of Cadet, Missouri.

Ward was riding a 2008 Kawasaki EX650, a sport-style motorcycle, east on Highway O. Police said he ran off the road on a curve and the motorcycle overturned north of Parkwood Drive.

Police were called at 6:51 p.m. Thursday. Ward, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Across Missouri, 251 people had died in vehicle crashes, as of Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol. During the same period last year, there were 239 fatalities.

The fatalities are up about 5% for the year, despite fewer cars on the roads in recent weeks due to the stay-home orders in the pandemic, the patrol said. Crashes might be on the rise, authorities said, because more motorists have been spotted driving fast and recklessly on the open road.

