Motorcyclist killed on Lincoln County highway

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was fatally injured Monday in a crash on Highway A in Lincoln County, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as James L. Durr, 66, of Truxton, Missouri.
The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. Monday on Highway A at Zion Church Road.
Durr was heading west on a 2006 Kawasaki 900 when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, the patrol sadi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
