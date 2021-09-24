Motorcyclist killed when cargo van pulls into his path on Lincoln County highway

UPDATED with additional detail from patrol on fault of van's driver.
LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he collided with a cargo van that pulled in front of him on Highway 47, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 54-year-old Jeffrey W. Hamlett of Troy, Missouri. Hamlett was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 47, west of Ridge Road.
The patrol said the motorcycle, a 2000 Harley Davidson FLSTF, was heading west. A 2012 Ford Econoline cargo van was heading east. The van illegally made a left turn, into the path of the motorcycle, police said. The front of the van hit the motorcycle, throwing Hamlett off the motorcycle. He died at the scene.
The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said a preliminary investigation found that the van turned into the path of the motorcycle, which had the right-of-way, and that the van's driver failed to yield.
An accident-reconstruction team will write a report on what happened, and a prosecutor can review that for any possible criminal charges. The van's driver is a 24-year-old man from the St. Louis area.
Hamlett's death will be added to the grim statistics in Missouri showing an uptick in motorcyclist deaths in the year since the Legislature relaxed laws on helmets. The law changed in August 2020, allowing people 26 years and older to ride without a helmet if they have proof of medical insurance.
There were 126 deaths in the prior 12-month period, and 131 in the 12 months since helmets became optional, according to unofficial crash data through late August. Injuries were also up.
Additionally, the state reported in early September a 27% jump in motorcyclist fatalities this year, compared with the same period a year ago.