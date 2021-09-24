Motorcyclist killed when cargo van pulls into his path on Lincoln County highway

UPDATED with additional detail from patrol on fault of van's driver.

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he collided with a cargo van that pulled in front of him on Highway 47, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 54-year-old Jeffrey W. Hamlett of Troy, Missouri. Hamlett was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 47, west of Ridge Road.

The patrol said the motorcycle, a 2000 Harley Davidson FLSTF, was heading west. A 2012 Ford Econoline cargo van was heading east. The van illegally made a left turn, into the path of the motorcycle, police said. The front of the van hit the motorcycle, throwing Hamlett off the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said a preliminary investigation found that the van turned into the path of the motorcycle, which had the right-of-way, and that the van's driver failed to yield.

An accident-reconstruction team will write a report on what happened, and a prosecutor can review that for any possible criminal charges. The van's driver is a 24-year-old man from the St. Louis area.