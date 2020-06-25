Motorcyclist shot, critically hurt in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was critically injured after being shot Wednesday on North Broadway, authorities said.

The 33-year-old man was shot in his legs in the 1100 block of North Broadway. Police were called just before 5 p.m. The victim had already arrived at a hospital, where he was in critical condition but stable, police said.

Police said the man was shot while driving north on Broadway from Biddle Street. 

