Motorcyclist shot, critically hurt in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was critically injured after being shot Wednesday on North Broadway, authorities said.
The 33-year-old man was shot in his legs in the 1100 block of North Broadway. Police were called just before 5 p.m. The victim had already arrived at a hospital, where he was in critical condition but stable, police said.
Police said the man was shot while driving north on Broadway from Biddle Street.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.