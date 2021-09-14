Motorcyclist stopped in traffic on Franklin County highway is rear-ended and killed

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon when he was rear-ended while stopped in traffic on Highway 47 in Franklin County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Eddie D. Jacobs, 62, of Union, Missouri.

Jacobs was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway 47. At about 12:20 p.m. Monday, he was stopped in traffic on the highway, north of Woodland Drive.

A southbound 2012 Nissan Altima rear-ended Jacobs' motorcycle, which then hit a Jeep stopped in front of him.

Jacobs died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The patrol said the driver who rear-ended Jacobs was a 31-year-old man from Union. Police said he was not paying attention. He was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

The woman driving the Jeep, which also was stopped in traffic in front of the motorcycle, was moderately injured. The woman, 58, of Belle, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said an accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash and will hand the findings over to the county prosecutor for consideration of charges against the driver.

