Motorcyclist who shot cars, custard stand arrested after high-speed chase in St. Louis County

ELLISVILLE — Police arrested a motorcyclist Sunday night on suspicion of firing gunshots as he rode along Manchester Road, shooting a custard stand and two cars in Ellisville and a third car in Wildwood.

No one was hit by gunfire, but a girl suffered superficial injuries from a spray of glass.

Dispatchers described the gunman as riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle "with high handle bars," heading west on Manchester Road, with a beard, no helmet and wearing a backpack.

A trooper with the Missouri Highway Patrol who was chasing the motorcyclist said he held a handgun in his left hand and "was aiming it high in the air," then later pointed it at police and oncoming motorists. The gun looked to be Intratec TEC-9 or some kind of semiautomatic pistol, the trooper said.

Police arrested the man following a pursuit in the Pacific and Eureka areas, at speeds of 80 to 90 mph. The chase ended when the motorcycle ran off Interstate 44 into a grassy area. Ellisville police call it a first-degree assault case and said detectives plan to seek charges.

Arrest records indicate police booked a 52-year-old man from High Ridge on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest by fleeing and assault on law enforcement.

Ellisville police Chief Steve Lewis confirmed to the Post-Dispatch early Monday that the High Ridge man is the suspected gunman. Lewis said the man didn't say anything to police officers about what sparked his crime spree. He apparently was firing indiscriminately.

He has a pending misdemeanor assault case in St. Charles and is accused of threatening a co-worker after being fired. His attorney in that case couldn't be reached for comment.

Ellisville police said the man fired his first shot about 6:15 p.m. Sunday as he drove west on Manchester Road, hitting Silky's Frozen Custard, at 16043 Manchester Road. He continued west, police said, and a second shot hit a vehicle at Old State Road, about a block from the custard stand. About a mile west, he shot a vehicle just east of Ellisville Towne Center. Ellisville police said he drove into Wildwood and shot another vehicle, but authorities did not provide a precise location.

A trooper followed the motorcyclist in light traffic on Manchester, or Highway 100, heading toward Pacific. The trooper told dispatchers he was keeping his distance from the motorcycle as they passed Pacific High School. The motorcyclist was going 80 mph to 90 mph and running red lights, heading east on West Osage Street, police said.

At one point, he went into oncoming traffic to pass an RV, police said, heading toward Eureka. The trooper told dispatchers the motorcyclist went onto eastbound I-44 in Eureka and kept pointing the gun at the officer and westbound motorists. The officer said he didn't hear any gunshots.

The chase ended when the motorcycle ran off the highway near the Allenton exit about 7 p.m. and crashed in a grassy area. He ran off into a wooded area but was soon captured, police said. Paramedics took him to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur to be evaluated before going to jail.

The man could not be reached for comment.

In the pending St. Charles case, police alleged he returned to a motorcycle shop the same day he was fired in February and threatened a man he thought was responsible for his firing. He never showed a weapon but stood outside the shop, yelling at an employee to come outside and fight, police said. He also yelled that he didn't care if they "did this by fists, knives, or guns," which frightened the employee because the suspect was known to carry a firearm and hunting knife, court records said.

