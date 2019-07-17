Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday publicly identified two motorcyclists killed last week in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 70. 

Lekeevis Lee, 31, of Riverview and Terrell Henderson, 32, of Uplands Park were killed in the crash just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70 near Riverview Boulevard. 

The two men were with three other motorcyclists westbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed when one of the motorcyclists collided with a car, causing a chain reaction crash, police said. 

The crash threw Lee, of the 9900 block of Valley Drive, from his motorcycle, police said. He was hit by a passing Chevrolet Tahoe and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Henderson, of the 3500 block of Ridgedale Avenue, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three other motorcyclists were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition as of Thursday, police said. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

