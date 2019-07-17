ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday publicly identified two motorcyclists killed last week in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 70.
Lekeevis Lee, 31, of Riverview and Terrell Henderson, 32, of Uplands Park were killed in the crash just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70 near Riverview Boulevard.
The two men were with three other motorcyclists westbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed when one of the motorcyclists collided with a car, causing a chain reaction crash, police said.
The crash threw Lee, of the 9900 block of Valley Drive, from his motorcycle, police said. He was hit by a passing Chevrolet Tahoe and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henderson, of the 3500 block of Ridgedale Avenue, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The three other motorcyclists were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition as of Thursday, police said.