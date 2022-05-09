Motorist arrested for DWI after pedestrian fatally struck in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A motorist was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving after he fatally struck a pedestrian in Ferguson, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jeremiah A. Williams, 30, of the St. Louis area.

Williams was walking across West Florissant Avenue, north of Ferguson Avenue, when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the patrol said.

The Sonic had been heading south on West Florissant Avenue. Williams was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. Williams died at Christian Hospital.

The 33-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.

Arrest records from the Missouri Highway Patrol show that the driver was booked on suspicion of DWI resulting in death. He was taken to the St. Louis County jail.

As of Monday morning, jail records show the man is out of jail, but no charges have been filed. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect until charges are filed.

