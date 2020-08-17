You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist charged after striking, killing his wife, who was walking in downtown Lebanon, Ill.
0 comments

Motorist charged after striking, killing his wife, who was walking in downtown Lebanon, Ill.

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the relationship between the driver and the pedestrian who was killed.

BELLEVILLE — A Lebanon, Illinois, man was driving drunk when he struck and killed his wife, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Teddy Weil was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI after St. Clair County prosecutors say he hit two women Saturday who were walking in downtown Lebanon. One of the woman was his wife, Donna Weil.

Teddy Weil's blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors say. 

Authorities confirmed that the Weils were married but did not explain the circumstances that led Teddy Weil to strike his wife with his vehicle.

Weil is being held at the St. Clair County jail on a $75,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports