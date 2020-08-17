Motorist charged after striking, killing his wife, who was walking in downtown Lebanon, Ill.

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the relationship between the driver and the pedestrian who was killed.

BELLEVILLE — A Lebanon, Illinois, man was driving drunk when he struck and killed his wife, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Teddy Weil was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI after St. Clair County prosecutors say he hit two women Saturday who were walking in downtown Lebanon. One of the woman was his wife, Donna Weil.

Teddy Weil's blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors say.

Authorities confirmed that the Weils were married but did not explain the circumstances that led Teddy Weil to strike his wife with his vehicle.

Weil is being held at the St. Clair County jail on a $75,000 bond.

