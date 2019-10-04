ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a motorist in the hit-and-run death of a Hazelwood woman who was struck crossing the street near Busch Stadium in August.
Anthony Cromwell Jr. 29, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Court records say Cromwell is homeless.
Meagen Hudson, 28, was struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of South Broadway. She had been crossing the street at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 24, police said. The driver fled, and Hudson died at a hospital.
Hudson lived in the 6700 block of Cherryvale Drive in Hazelwood.
According to her obituary, Hudson was an alumni of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at Southeast Missouri State. She helped with Stray Rescue St Louis and other groups. She earned her culinary degree from the Culinary Institute at Forest Park. Meagen also coached her younger sister's soccer team.
Court records filed Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court allege that Cromwell was speeding along South Broadway when he struck Hudson. His vehicle was severely damaged in the crash; its headlights were broken and its hood crumpled. Cromwell made no attempt to stop and left the scene, the court records say.
After police arrested Cromwell, he told them he knew he had hit someone but he did not stop to help.
Cromwell is charged with a felony that in Missouri is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Charges list a home address for Cromwell in the 4400 block of Alaska Avenue, but another court document said he is now homeless and unemployed. Cromwell has a conviction for drug possession, according to court records.
Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.