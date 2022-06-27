Motorist cited for DWI after fatal two-vehicle crash in Pine Lawn

Police cited a motorist for DWI after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Pine Lawn on Sunday night.
The 28-year-old driver was arrested after hitting a car in the 4200 block of Jennings Station Road about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The crash killed Arthur L. Fulton, 46, of the St. Louis area, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Fulton's 2012 Cadillac was hit by a northbound 2008 Mercedes Benz after Fulton pulled from a driveway onto Jennings Station Road.
Fulton died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The 28-year-old man driving the Mercedes suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment.
Arrest reports show that the Missouri Highway Patrol cited the motorist on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed.