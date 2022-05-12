Motorist dies after crashing into utility pole along Highway 21

A motorist died early Wednesday when his pickup truck hit a utility pole along Highway 21 in Washington County, Missouri.
Police identified the victim as Justin M. Krausch, 42, of Potosi, Missouri. The crash was about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 21 near Tindall Road.
Krausch was driving a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 pickup north on Highway 21 when the truck ran off the road, hit an embankment and utility pole. Krausch, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
From staff reports
