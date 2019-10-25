UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Friday with extent of boy's injuries, according to a relative
ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for the motorist who drove around a stopped school bus on Thursday, hitting a 9-year-old boy.
The boy was hospitalized with a leg injury. The boy broke his right ankle and will need surgery, the boy's cousin told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.
The hit-and-run driver, meanwhile, got away.
The boy was struck about 5 p.m. Thursday at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue, in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis. The boy had just gotten off the school bus when he was struck, police said.
The driver of a black Pontiac drove around the bus as the boy tried to cross the street. The Pontiac took off after hitting the boy, police said. Police had no description of the driver.
"From my understanding, the safety signals were activated as the students exited the bus," Police Officer Michelle Woodling said in an email.
A woman who lives on Lalite, at the corner of Goodfellow, said the bus driver claimed that a car came around five or six cars into oncoming traffic to pass the school bus. Traffic on Goodfellow is hindered by round concrete barriers in the far right lanes, in both directions.
The neighbor, who declined to give her name, said the boy was heading to his grandmother's home a few houses away.