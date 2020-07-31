Motorist fatally shoots passenger who stabbed him along Lincoln County highway

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Friday with name and photo of man shot to death, additional details

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorist on Tuesday night fatally shot a passenger in his car after the passenger stabbed him in the neck when the driver pulled over to the side of a rural highway, authorities said.

The stabbing and subsequent shooting happened just before 9 p.m. along Highway W, just west of Elsberry, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, authorities identified the dead man as 54-year-old Stephen Troy Johnson.

Sheriff's Lt. Andy Binder said Johnson was riding in a car with a male driver and a female passenger. They all knew each other and had been out drinking, Binder said. Johnson asked the driver to stop the car so he could urinate along the highway.

The driver obliged, and Johnson and the woman got out of the car. When the driver began to get out of the car too, Johnson stabbed him in the back of the neck "without provocation," police said.

The driver had a handgun and shot Johnson, Binder said. Johnson died at the scene.