Motorist fatally shoots passenger who stabbed him on rural highway, Lincoln County police say

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorist on Tuesday night fatally shot a passenger in his car after the passenger stabbed him in the neck when the driver pulled over to the side of a rural highway, police said.

The stabbing and subsequent shooting happened just before 9 p.m. along Highway W, just west of Elsberry, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

A third passenger in the car corroborated the driver's account of the shooting, police said in a news release Thursday.

The two passengers exited the vehicle, and when the driver attempted to exit, the 54-year-old passenger stabbed the driver in the neck "without provocation," police said.

The driver then shot the passenger one time, police said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Results of a police investigation into the shooting will be forwarded to the Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review, police said.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office could not be reached Thursday.

