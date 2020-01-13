Motorist fights back, fires shots at would-be carjacker in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who was being robbed of his car in the Columbus Square neighborhood Sunday night fought back, firing several shots at the would-be carjacker, police said.

It wasn't clear if the suspect was shot, St. Louis police said. He ran off and police had made no arrests by Monday morning.

St. Louis police said the victim, 22, wasn't hurt in the ordeal. He told officers he had just parked his car in the 700 block of Dickson Street about 5:50 p.m. Sunday when a red pickup truck pulled alongside him. A masked man got out of the pickup and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding his car keys, police said.

The victim gave the carjacker his car keys, and the carjacker tried to fire a shot at him but his gun malfunctioned, police said. The victim then got his own gun and fired several shots at the suspect.

The suspect ran away, followed by an accomplice in the pickup, police said. The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s wearing a brown jacket, brown hat and black mask.

The attempted robbery was in the Columbus Square neighborhood, south of Cass Avenue and near Interstate 44. Crime in that neighborhood from July through December was down more than 53% compared to the same period in 2018.