Motorist from Troy, Mo., dies when car hits utility pole, electrical box in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorist from Troy, Missouri, died Wednesday in a one-car crash in Lincoln County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 40-year-old Dennis K. Holbrook.

The patrol said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Cap Au Gris Street in Troy, just east of Third Street.

Holbrook lost control of a 1999 Honda Accord that ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole, the patrol said. The car then crossed Third Street and hit an electrical box before overturning, authorities said.

Holbrook was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

