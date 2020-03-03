Motorist impersonating police officer tried to stop a St. Louis undercover cop, charges say

A flashing red-and-blue LED strobe light was on the vehicle's windshield, just below the mirror, the sergeant said. The sergeant pulled over, and the vehicle slowed behind him and turned off the flashing lights.

But instead of stopping, the vehicle sped off. The sergeant got behind the vehicle and activated his car's emergency lights and siren and stopped the vehicle at the curb. The vehicle's front license plate said OFFICER and the rear plate said OFC JON1.

He told the officer it was the first time he tried pulling over a motorist, the sergeant said.

Schoenakase was convicted of arson in 1989 in Adams County, Illinois. In 2014, he ran unsuccessfully for county clerk/recorder of Adams County. According to a short bio that ran in The Herald-Whig before that election, Schoenakase was also convicted of burglary and forgery charges in 1997 and served time in prison. Schoenakase received no support from the Democratic Party, the newspaper said.

"All I can say is I made mistakes in the past," Schoenakase told The Herald-Whig. "I was young, irresponsible. That was 20-some years ago. I can't change what happened in the past."

In 2010, he was living and working in Quincy when he was accused of giving people rides without having a taxi license; he apparently accepted a $20 bill from an undercover officer.