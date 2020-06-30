Motorist killed after his SUV hits car, pole, building in St. Louis County

A motorist was killed Sunday when he slammed into the back of a car, then hit a utility pole and a building Sunday in St. Louis County, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Sherman L. Brown, 57, of the St. Louis area. The crash occurred at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on westbound Natural Bridge Avenue, at Jennings Station Road.

Brown was driving west on Natural Bridge in an SUV. He was speeding, police said, when he hit the stopped car at the light. Brown was partly thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The car that was stopped at the light was driven by a 31-year-old man. The police report said he was uninjured.