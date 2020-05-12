You are the owner of this article.
Motorist killed after stopping on train tracks in Franklin County
Motorist killed after stopping on train tracks in Franklin County

 FRANKLIN COUNTY — A motorist was hit by a Union Pacific train and killed over the weekend after stopping his vehicle on train tracks in Franklin County, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Miles L. Mclain, 28, of Berger, Missouri. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Route B, east of Trail Drive.

The patrol said Mclain stopped his 2009 Ford Focus on the tracks, and a westbound Union Pacific train struck it. He died at the scene. The patrol said the train crossing was equipped with lights, a crossbar and bell.

