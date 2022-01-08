Motorist killed in fatal crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 here Saturday morning, police said.
At least was killed in the crash about about 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Arsenal Street, according to a preliminary police report. Few other details were available shortly after the incident.
Northbound lanes of the interstate were briefly closed as emergency crews responded to the crash. All lanes of the interstate were reopened by noon.
