 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist killed in fatal crash on I-55 in St. Louis
0 comments

Motorist killed in fatal crash on I-55 in St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 here Saturday morning, police said. 

At least was killed in the crash about about 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Arsenal Street, according to a preliminary police report. Few other details were available shortly after the incident. 

Northbound lanes of the interstate were briefly closed as emergency crews responded to the crash. All lanes of the interstate were reopened by noon. 

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Biden’s forceful Jan. 6 commemoration speech

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News