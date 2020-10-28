Motorist killed in I-70 crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in the eastbound express lanes of Interstate 70, police said.
The crash at about 6 a.m. was on I-70 at Carrie Avenue near O'Fallon Park.
One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital. Police Officer Michelle Woodling said it wasn't clear if they had been in the same vehicle.
Accident-reconstruction investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. MoDOT said the express lanes are closed for the investigation.
No additional details were available.
