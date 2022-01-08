Motorist killed in vehicle crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was killed and two other people critically wounded in a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 here Saturday morning, police said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Arsenal Street, according to a preliminary police report.

One crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of the interstate were briefly closed as emergency crews responded to the crash. All lanes of the interstate were reopened by noon.

Updated at 2 p.m.