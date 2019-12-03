ST. LOUIS • A motorist who stopped in Forest Park to check on his vehicle was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.
The robbers couldn't take his car though because the 29-year-old victim ran off with the car keys, police said.
The robbery was at 10:45 a.m. at 5175 Grand Drive in Forest Park. The victim was uninjured.
The victim had pulled over inside of Forest Park to inspect his vehicle. A man with a gun approached him and ordered the victim to empty his pockets and leave his property inside the vehicle.
The gunman ordered the victim to run away, and the man and a woman tried to get into the victim's vehicle. But the victim had run off with his car keys, fleeing to the 5300 block of Pershing Avenue to call police.
Police found the victim's vehicle where he left it, but his possessions were gone from the car.
The gunman is a black man, 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a thin to average build and medium complexion. He wore a dark gray peacoat and black hat.
The woman with the gunman was described as black, 24 or 25 years old, 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-2 with a thin build and medium complexion. She wore a dark tan coat and black hat.