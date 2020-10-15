Motorist shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was shot to death late Wednesday night in St. Louis, police said.

The 51-year-old victim was shot about 11:15 p.m. as he was driving in the intersection of Southwest and McCausland avenues.

The victim was shot in the head and died at a hospital.

Police have not released the man's name and didn't know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The intersection is in the city's Ellendale neighborhood, where crime the last six months is up about 35% compared to the same period a year ago.