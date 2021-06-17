Motorist shot when he follows driver who pointed gun at him on I-70

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was shot Wednesday when he tried to read the license plate of a woman who pointed a gun at him on Interstate 70, authorities said.

The 44-year-old victim followed the woman's car off the interstate and was shot in the arm about 1:45 p.m. at Hadley and Montgomery streets.

The intersection where he was shot is about a block south of the interstate and in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The motorist who shot him was a woman driving a white sedan, but police did not have a detailed description of her or her vehicle.

The victim told police he had been driving west on I-70 when the sedan pulled alongside him and the woman pointed the gun at him, police said.

The victim then followed the sedan to get a look at the license plate. At Hadley and Montgomery streets, the sedan made a U-turn and the woman fired shots at the man's car as it drove by, police said.

The man realized he had been shot and stopped his car to call police. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.