Motorist who caused several wrecks in North County had been shot, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was mortally wounded Thursday when she was shot as she drove near Glasgow Village in north St. Louis County, causing her vehicle to strike three others, county police said.

The woman was driving eastbound in the 300 block of Shepley Drive when she struck a black sedan. Her car then continued down the street, drifting into the westbound lane and striking a white sedan and an SUV, police said.

Police said the gunfire that struck the woman came from an "unknown location." Police were called a little after 10 p.m. and arrived to find the unidentified woman suffering from her wounds. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with a tip about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

