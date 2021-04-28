Motorist who hit deer is killed when pickup slams into his car in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A motorist who stopped his car on Highway 364 after hitting a deer was killed Tuesday night when a pickup truck slammed into the back of his car, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Ronald M. Walker, 51, of the St. Louis area.

Two other men suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Walker was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox east on the highway just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. His car struck a deer east of Harvester Road and stopped in the left lane of highway, the patrol said.

The deer was still on the highway when an eastbound pickup truck swerved to avoid it, then hit the back of Walker's car.

Walker, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at a hospital.

Jared S. Holtman of St. Charles, the driver of the pickup, and Holtman's passenger, James A. Kramer of Ballwin, suffered minor injuries. They were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Missouri has had about 12% more traffic deaths so far this year, compared to this time a year ago, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

