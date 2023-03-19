OWENSVILLE, Mo. — After a week of tears and anger, friends and family of Hermann police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith packed a high school gymnasium Sunday for his funeral, marked at times by rolling laughter as they recalled his quirky interests.

Griffith, killed March 12 while on duty, had a fascination for UFOs and ghosts. He loved turtles and Hamburger Helper, kayaks and trout fishing.

"An older funeral director once said, 'You remember the good times and the fun times,'" Kent Kreftmeyer, a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant and a good friend of Griffith's, told the audience.

"By me mentioning all these passions he had," Kreftmeyer said, "maybe the people who don't know him got to know him a little better today."

Nearly 1,900 people filled the gymnasium at Owensville High School, on the same court where the Dutchmen play ball. An American flag, two stories tall, hung next to the electronic scoreboard and behind the cherry wooden casket.

Most of those in the crowd were in law enforcement.

Police officers from as far away as New York stood in line to hug Griffith's widow, Jennifer. Many wore their dress blues. Firefighters and medics came, too.

Jonathan Stout, a friend since kindergarten, said Griffith was genuine and fun to be around.

"He was the best example of a country boy," Stout said. "He was intelligent, well-mannered, always thought before he spoke."

It was an open casket, with two tiny pillows to the left of Griffith's body and a toy police car on each pillow.

Griffith's 10-year-old son, Karson, and 17-year-old stepson, Trevor, sat in the first row of chairs next to their mom. Karson was dressed in a policeman's outfit, similar to what he wears every Halloween, and Trevor wore what he wears when he helps at the local fire station.

Hermann police Chief Marlon Walker choked up and told mourners Griffith recently was baptized.

"Time will heal," the chief said, "because I know where Mason is."

Griffith, 34, died after being shot by a man he was trying to arrest in Hermann. A second officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, was critically injured.

Nationwide, Griffith is among nine officers to die by gunfire on the job so far this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that tracks U.S. police deaths. In 2022, 60 police officers across the country were killed in shootings while on duty.

On the night he died, Griffith and probationary Officer Sullentrup went to a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann for a report of an irate customer. They found Kenneth Lee Simpson, who had outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties, police said.

Simpson denied his identity, and when Sullentrup and Griffith moved to arrest him, he shot them both inside the store, police said. Griffith died of his injuries at Hermann Area District Hospital. Sullentrup, 31, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.

Simpson was captured after a lengthy standoff and charged in Gasconade County with murder and assault. He remains jailed without bond.

Griffith was also the police chief of Rosebud, a reserve deputy with the Gasconade County Sheriff's Department and a member of the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Department.

Funeral planners chose to hold the visitation and funeral at Owensville High School because they knew it could handle the crowd.

Burial was 6 miles from the high school at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud. A procession of nearly 500 cars escorted the body, winding along country roads. The route went past American flags mounted on telephone poles and hoisted by fire trucks, and rows of Thin Blue Line flags planted in the ground in support of police.

Just before the procession entered the town of Rosebud, the hearse pulled off the road, where pallbearers transferred the casket of Griffith onto a black horse-drawn caisson. Griffith’s teenage stepson climbed aboard. The caisson then made its way along Old Motel Road and back onto U.S. Highway 50, passing a "Welcome to Rosebud" sign for the final quarter-mile to the cemetery.

Griffith was among the 400 residents of Rosebud. Mayor Shannon Grus said Griffith helped with everything from traffic control after the annual fireworks show to finding a home for stray kittens. He'd often end a conversation there with, "Rosebud comes first."

"He was our protector and our friend," she said. "He loved Rosebud, and Rosebud loved him."

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Photos: Hermann police officer buried in hometown