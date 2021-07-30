Move to block new mask order in St. Louis, St. Louis County heads to court

CLAYTON — Lawyers from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office are scheduled to ask a St. Louis County judge Friday to quash the renewed mask mandates here, calling them "invalid, defunct and unconstitutional."
Schmitt's office sought a temporary restraining order Wednesday to stop St. Louis and St. Louis County from enforcing mask mandates. The move followed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's insistence Wednesday that the mask requirement remained valid after County Council members voted 5-2 to end the new public health order.
"The unlawful Mask Mandate restricts the personal liberty and freedom of action of St. Louis County’s 1.1 million residents, and this deprivation of the fundamental freedom of action itself constitutes an irreparable injury that the State may vindicate," Schmitt's motion said.
Lawyers for St. Louis County are expected to argue the public health order is legal, insisting that requiring masks in indoor public spaces helps to stem the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones have defended the new mandates in city and county, saying they are needed to slow coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for the disease.
The mask mandate this week became another flashpoint of controversy when St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said he was the target of racist harassment for his stance on the issue. Khan spoke at Tuesday's County Council meeting and accused some in attendance of racist taunts and heckling during and after his presentation.
Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo will hear arguments Friday afternoon. It is unclear whether she'll make a decision immediately.
Schmitt also filed a lawsuit this week in St. Louis County to block the new mask orders.
On Friday, St. Louis County sought the removal of that lawsuit from state court to U.S. District Court in St. Louis, arguing that Schmitt's legal challenges are constitutional questions of free speech and protections against unequal treatment. It was not immediately clear if that means the state court hearing on Schmitt's request for a restraining order would be postponed.
Also Friday, a federal appeals court in St. Louis rejected an appeal challenging the constitutionality of St. Louis County's April 2020 stay-at-home order. The suit claimed the order imposed illegal restrictions on religious gatherings.
