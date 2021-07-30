Move to block new mask order in St. Louis, St. Louis County heads to court

CLAYTON — Lawyers from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office are scheduled to ask a St. Louis County judge Friday to quash the renewed mask mandates here, calling them "invalid, defunct and unconstitutional."

Schmitt's office sought a temporary restraining order Wednesday to stop St. Louis and St. Louis County from enforcing mask mandates. The move followed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's insistence Wednesday that the mask requirement remained valid after County Council members voted 5-2 to end the new public health order.

"The unlawful Mask Mandate restricts the personal liberty and freedom of action of St. Louis County’s 1.1 million residents, and this deprivation of the fundamental freedom of action itself constitutes an irreparable injury that the State may vindicate," Schmitt's motion said.