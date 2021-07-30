Move to block new mask order in St. Louis, St. Louis County heads to federal court

CLAYTON — Lawyers from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office planned to ask a judge Friday to quash the mask mandate in St. Louis County but hit a snag after the defendants moved the case to federal court.

"This is a procedural delay tactic in an attempt to obfuscate and avoid answering on the law," Eric Schmitt said in a statement Friday. "The people of St. Louis deserve answers now, and we’re going to continue to fight in this case with everything we have.”

Schmitt's office sought a temporary restraining order Wednesday to stop St. Louis County from enforcing mask mandate, calling the health order an "invalid, defunct and unconstitutional" restriction on "the personal liberty and freedom of action of St. Louis County's 1.1 million residents." The move followed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's insistence Wednesday that the mask requirement remained valid after County Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday night to end the new public health order.