Move to block new mask order in St. Louis, St. Louis County heads to federal court

CLAYTON — Lawyers from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office planned to ask a judge Friday to quash the mask mandate in St. Louis County but hit a snag after the defendants moved the case to federal court.
"This is a procedural delay tactic in an attempt to obfuscate and avoid answering on the law," Eric Schmitt said in a statement Friday. "The people of St. Louis deserve answers now, and we’re going to continue to fight in this case with everything we have.”
Schmitt's office sought a temporary restraining order Wednesday to stop St. Louis County from enforcing mask mandate, calling the health order an "invalid, defunct and unconstitutional" restriction on "the personal liberty and freedom of action of St. Louis County's 1.1 million residents." The move followed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's insistence Wednesday that the mask requirement remained valid after County Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday night to end the new public health order.
Lawyers for St. Louis County are expected to argue the health order is legal, and that requiring masks in indoor public spaces helps stem the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones have defended the new mandates in city and county, saying they are needed to slow coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for the disease.
On Friday, St. Louis County, with consent from St. Louis officials, successfully transferred Schmitt's lawsuit challenging the mask order from state court to U.S. District Court in St. Louis, arguing that Schmitt's legal challenges are constitutional questions of free speech and protections against unequal treatment.
The parties in the case convened for a few minutes Friday by videoconference and agreed the state court no longer had jurisdiction.
A hearing on Schmitt's petition for a restraining order is set for 10 a.m. Monday before U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark.
The mask mandate became a flashpoint of controversy this week when St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said he was the target of racist harassment for his stance on the issue. Khan spoke at Tuesday's County Council meeting and accused some in attendance of racist taunts and heckling during and after his presentation.
Also on Friday, a federal appeals court in St. Louis rejected an appeal challenging the constitutionality of St. Louis County's April 2020 stay-at-home order. The suit claimed the order imposed illegal restrictions on religious gatherings.