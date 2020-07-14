Move to close St. Louis workhouse takes another step forward

ST. LOUIS — The city’s top fiscal body on Tuesday morning endorsed a bill that aims to close the city Medium Security Institution, commonly known as the workhouse, by Dec. 31.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 2-0 to OK the measure.

Abstaining was Comptroller Darlene Green. Green supports closing the facility but wanted the panel to require that PFM, a consulting firm that already advises the city on financial matters, be retained to assist city corrections officials in preparing a plan.

Green said she was worried without outside help, the corrections staff will be overburdened and could have difficulty meeting the Dec. 31 date cited in the bill. She also contended that the bill doesn’t actually compel the closure by then. Green's proposed amendment died for lack of a second.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Mayor Lyda Krewson voted in favor of the bill.

Krewson said it’s possible that a consulting firm might be retained by her administration even without Green’s amendment. Krewson didn’t specify a particular company.