Multi-vehicle crash closes three lanes of southbound I-270 near Page
Multi-vehicle crash closes three lanes of southbound I-270 near Page

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A four-vehicle crash early Friday has closed three lanes of southbound Interstate 270 near Page Avenue, police said.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. One lane of southbound traffic is getting through. Authorities estimate the lanes will be closed for investigation and cleanup for a few hours.

Police characterized the crash as "a very serious accident" but have not released information on injuries.

