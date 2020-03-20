Multi-vehicle crash closes three lanes of southbound I-270 near Page

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A four-vehicle crash early Friday has closed three lanes of southbound Interstate 270 near Page Avenue, police said.
The crash was reported about 6 a.m. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. One lane of southbound traffic is getting through. Authorities estimate the lanes will be closed for investigation and cleanup for a few hours.
EMERGENCY VEHICLES— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) March 20, 2020
I-270 SB AT PAGE AVE
3 RIGHT LANES CLOSED
EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 9:03 AM
Police characterized the crash as "a very serious accident" but have not released information on injuries.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today