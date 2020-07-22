Multi-vehicle crash in northwest St. Louis leaves 28-year-old woman dead

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a woman who died after a head-on, four-vehicle crash Tuesday in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

Paige Walker, 28, was hit by a person driving a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander, police say.

No charges for the person have been announced by police, who say they are still investigating the crash.

Walker lived in the 4800 block of Carter Avenue.

Just before noon Tuesday, the driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander was speeding west on Page Boulevard when the car hit the back of another vehicle, police say. The vehicle hit by the Outlander then crossed into eastbound traffic, where it hit another vehicle.

After hitting the first vehicle, the driver of the Outlander also crossed into eastbound traffic, where the Outlander struck Walker's car.

Walker's car then hit the front porch of a building, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of the other drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.