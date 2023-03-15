One person died and others were injured early Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in St. Louis, police said.
The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on I-70 near Carrie Avenue near O’Fallon Park.
Police have not released details on the person who died or said how many people were hurt.
The police accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
